Unlucky Doulgas Costa deserves Brazil chance – Tite

After sitting out the last four games, the Juventus man has a chance to impress ahead in November's Brasil Global Tour clashes with Japan & England

Tite says Juventus star Douglas Costa deserves a chance to impress for Brazil.

The former Bayern Munich man earned an international recall on Friday as he was named in coach Tite’s 25-man squad for November’s Brasil Global Tour clashes with Japan and England.

And Tite believes that, after a series of unfortunate injury problems, Costa has returned to the form that saw him become a first-team regular under previous Brazil coach Dunga.

"We previously selected him at some points when he had injury problems and they have denied him the opportunity to perform better," Tite said.

"His season under [Pep] Guardiola [at Bayern] was better than under [Carlo] Ancelotti. He has now transferred (to Italy) and has played well under [Massimiliano] Allegri.

"In recent games against Torino and Sporting Douglas has returned to his natural level.”