Unmasking AFC Leopards new signing

AFC Leopards have just announced the capture of a Burundian striker in Hakizimana Alexis Kitenge ahead of June transfer window.

Little is known about the new man in town but Goal has dug deep into his lean profile for fans to get a view of who will be in charge of goal-hunting task as from second leg.

He was born in 1995 (22 years old) and has been part of Burundi national team so far. His career can however be explained at club level having played for Burundian Premier League side Athletico Olympic.

He is familiar with some players from Gor Mahia, notably the Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge, whom he played against in the 2014 Kagame Cup. Tuyisenge was playing for Police FC by then.

Being a striker, his job is to score goals and AFC Leopards fans can already start smiling due to the fact that he scored a winner against Gor Mahia in Kagame Cup during Athletico Olympic’s 1-0 Group B win in August 2014.