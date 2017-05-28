Unmasking Posta Rangers youngster Abdul Mohamed

Posta Rangers have got a talented player, who has spent time in Europe and Middle East while sharpening his skills, Goal reveals

Abdulrizak Mohamed is an attacking midfielder at Posta Rangers with a profile which many fans and stakeholders did not know.

Having this in mind, Goal has dug out into his football life being at a club which has the potential of winning the 2017 Kenyan Premier League title.

He was born in 1995 and started his career at a tender age in the country before having a stint in abroad then back to Kenya in 2016.

Famously known as ‘Coolio’ within football circles, he started playing football at the Parklands-based Ujuzi Soccer Academy then crossed to former National Super League side Ligi Ndogo upon graduating from the academy in 2011.

In 2012, he opted to sharpen his skills in Qatar with Aspire Football Academy for one year then crossed to United Kingdom in 2013. In 2014 he was in United Kingdom where he featured for Coventry University football team while studying in the institution.

Two years later, he was signed at Posta Rangers by the current Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno.

Under Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, the 22-year old lad, who has also had a spell at the National super League side KCB in his career, has been named in the starting lineup once during their league match against Sony Sugar.