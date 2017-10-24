Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip

David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of Everton following the sacking of Ronald Koeman on Monday.

Everton have announced that David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the first-team beginning with Wednesday's EFL Cup tie at Chelsea following Ronald Koeman's sacking.

Koeman was dismissed on Monday in the wake of Sunday's 5-2 hammering by Arsenal, leaving Everton in the relegation zone despite spending a reported £142million in the close-season.

Everton have won just two of their first nine league matches, while they also sit bottom of their Europa League group.

Unsworth, who is in charge of Everton's Under-23s, played the best past of 11 years at Goodison Park across two spells and has been linked to the club in a coaching capacity since 2013.

He will likely be hoping to stake his claim for taking the role permanently, but Burnley manager Sean Dyche is considered the favourite.