Unsworth unsure about Everton future

Everton's temporary boss David Unsworth is unsure if he will be handed the job on a permanent basis, but was pleased by Wednesday's spirited display at Chelsea.

Willian's stunning stoppage-time strike ultimately proved decisive at Stamford Bridge as - on the back of Ronald Koeman's sacking on Monday - a rejuvenated Everton lost out 2-1 in the EFL Cup fourth round.

Antonio Rudiger's brilliant 26th-minute header put Chelsea ahead, but Everton fought back in the second half - Willy Caballero pulling off some superb saves before Ademola Lookman struck the woodwork.

Michy Batshuayi missed a sitter at the other end, but Willian provided the moment of magic to put Chelsea two up and ensure Dominic Calvert-Lewin's effort moments later was nothing but a consolation for the managerless visitors.

And despite the defeat, Unsworth was buoyed by the performance ahead of the weekend trip to Leicester City.

"I honestly don't know," Unsworth answered when questioned on his chances of replacing Koeman on a full-time basis.

"I'm scheduled to meet [Farhad Moshiri] on Friday afternoon with the chairman, but I speak to the chairman, two, three, four times per day. What will be, will be.

"All I know is that we'll hopefully be as committed as that every game that I'm in charge. We can't be where we are and expect to win every game.

"There's an awful lot to work with there. It's a very proud performance tonight.

"I just have to be committed. We have to try and win some games. There's no points return or game total that we've been set.

"We'll just plan game to game. I can only influence the training sessions and the games going forward. What's gone on before is history."

