Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon

David Unsworth wants Everton to make a decision on their new manager sooner rather than later.

Everton sacked Ronald Koeman on October 23 after a woeful start to the season and installed Unsworth – who was the club's Under-23 coach – as his temporary replacement.

They have shown little sign of improvement, however, losing all three of their matches under his management, scoring just one goal.

He is set to take charge of his first match at Goodison Park on Sunday, as Everton host Watford in the Premier League.

And although he claims that communication within the club is good, Unsworth conceded he is in the dark with respect to the decision about Koeman's successor.

"It's as it was," Unsworth said at Friday's pre-match news conference.

"I spoke to the chairman last night [Thursday]. I speak to the chairman every day, which is great and he's been a great support - so have all the board members, who have been with us all the way through this last couple of weeks.

"Everybody has been fantastic. Communication has been great and hopefully we'll all sit down and sort out what is best for the club in the international break.

"No indication [about my future as been made], but the sooner it is resolved the better it is for everybody.

"I've said it in a couple of press conferences that it's not about me. I stand here proud to be Everton manger, but it's about what's best for the club."

Unsworth made a host of changes for Thursday's 3-0 Europa League defeat away to Lyon, a loss which confirmed their elimination from the competition.

But his senior players will be restored to the squad for Sunday's match, with Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines and Wayne Rooney all likely to be involved.

"[Jagielka, Baines and Rooney] will all be available," he said. "Senior players are always important. Those three are all top players, with many, many appearances under their belts.