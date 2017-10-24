Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential 'all-time great' Barkley

The attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with both Chelsea and Tottenham, but the caretaker manager hopes he stays at Goodison Park

Ross Barkley has the potential to become "an all-time great" at Everton as caretaker boss David Unsworth made his case for the midfielder to stay at Goodison Park.

Unsworth has stepped into the breach following Monday's sacking of Ronald Koeman, who paid the price for the Toffees' dismal start to 2017-18 having spent big in the off-season.

Everton 16/1 to be relegated

Barkley has played no part in the campaign due to a hamstring injury and was on the verge of a move to Chelsea on deadline day before rejecting the switch.

Last month, Koeman suggested the England international still had a future at the club beyond the expiry of his contract in June, and Unsworth – who has stepped up from managing the Under-23s – will sit down with the Liverpudlian in order to try to persuade him to remain on Merseyside.

"I would love Ross to stay. Everton has done great for him, he has done great for Everton," Unsworth said ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash at Chelsea.

"He could be one of the all-time greats here. We shouldn't be losing players of his quality.

"I've not spoken to Ross yet but I will be doing. I'd love him to sit down with a cup of tea. We love him and know he loves Everton."

Former Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel, as well as Burnley boss Sean Dyche, have been strongly linked with replacing Koeman and Unsworth says he has not been given a defined period within which to put forward his own case.

"The chairman has given me a run of games to get performances and results. That is what will dictate any future as Everton manager," he said.

"The chairman is going to talk to me every day. There's been no points total or number of matches mentioned. Hopefully it will be a run of games.

"The club needs a winning manager. That's simple. There are some very good foreign coaches in the Premier League and British ones around as well."