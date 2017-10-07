Untouchable Lewis Hamilton shows his class to clinch 71st pole in Japan

Back in the day, one of the most sensational things about watching Ayrton Senna on a qualifying lap was the way he could suddenly redefine the ante with a lap nearly a second quicker than he, or anyone else, had gone. Sometimes others would eventually get close, but he was always the one who seemed able to venture first into the unknown territory.

In many ways, Lewis Hamilton’s never-say-die style is much more reminiscent of Gilles Villeneuve’s artistry and gallantry, but here in Suzuka the world championship points leader was Sennaesque.

It sounds foolish to suggest that the past two races have been tough for him – a first and second while arch-rival Sebastian Vettel scored just a fourth and fell 34 points behind him. Yet the Singapore and Malaysia races were trying for a team that is used to setting the pace.

It was not until the hours before first practice here on Friday that Mercedes finally decided to stick with the new aerodynamic configuration which Hamilton had rejected the previous week in Sepang, but he, and they, made it work, and when the chips were down Hamilton was untouchable.

Incredibly, though, a stunning 71st pole position was his first at a circuit he adores.

The signs were there all along. Vettel set the pace in first practice but Hamilton was within a couple of tenths; in the wet second session when he was only one of five drivers to venture out, Hamilton was head and shoulders above the others; in this morning’s final session, he was within thousandths of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, even though traffic ruined his two final laps.

In the first qualifying session he was fastest, thousandths ahead of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the man who beat him in Malaysia. But where they had used the softer and faster Pirelli supersoft tyres, Hamilton did his time on the softs.