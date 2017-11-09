Unwell Kroos could be rested for Germany as Low plans to experiment against England

Toni Kroos looks set to sit out Germany's friendly clash with England at Wembley on Friday as he recovers from illness.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been feeling unwell this week and only took a limited part in training on Thursday.

Low is determined to use the match – and the subsequent clash with France – to experiment with his tactics ahead of his side's World Cup title defence in Russia.

"Toni Kroos was ill yesterday and has just made the warm-up today," said Low.

"I have to see how he is doing and talk to him. Maybe he will be spared if he does not feel in full possession of his powers."

Low added: "We are looking forward to the game. Wembley already has a special charisma. We are happy that we have such a backdrop.

"It is an opponent who is absolutely on par, a team that has developed very well over the last two or three years.

