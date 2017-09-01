Upward trajectory for Harambee Stars in Fifa ranking

Harambee Stars currently have 412 points from the previous 408 in the last ranking while Egypt are leading the continent

Harambee Stars rise to the top of the world continues with Kenya moving two places up in latest FIFA ranking released on September 1.

Kenya that was ranked 84 in August, now occupies position 82 in the world, after gaining four points.

Kenya currently have 412 points from the previous 408 in the last ranking. Kenya opponents on September 2 friendly match, Mozambique are ranked 104 in the world.

Egypt are still top in the continent and 25th in the world followed by Democratic Republic of Congo (28) while Senegal completes the top three positions and 31 globally.

Brazil replaced Germany at the top while Lionel Messi’s Argentina are third having moved no place from the previous ranking.