Uruguay U20 0-0 South Africa U20: Amajita sent packing after stalemate

Despite their impressive showing against Uruguay, Amajita crashed out of the Fifa U20 World Cup on Saturday.

Going into the clash, Amajita were hoping for a miracle after they suffered two successive defeats in the tournament.

Thabo Senong’s troops knew that only victory would do if they had any hope of progressing into the knockout rounds as one of the four best third place finishers.

Ahead of the clash, the Amajita coach rang the changes which saw Teboho Mokoena given his first start at the tournament.

Nonetheless, La Celeste dominated the opening stages of the match as the Amajita defence continued to show its frailties. Despite their dominance, the U20 South American champions could not capitalise, and with 10 minutes played Agustin Canobbio broke through on goal but he failed to direct his header goal wards.

With the match progressing, Amajita grew in confidence and threatened the opposition defence with several shots from distance.

Although, Amajita were pushing men forward, they left themselves susceptible to the counter attack.

The half-time break was quickly approaching and Uruguay had another glorious chance to open the scoring after Nicolas Schiappacasse latched onto a sublime pass, but the 18-year-old’s effort went agonisingly wide of Mondli Mpoto’s goal.

Nevertheless, both sides went into the break level as neither side could find the breakthrough.

The resumption of the second half saw Uruguay continue to bombard the Amajita box. Canobbio did well to open up a shot for himself but once again he failed to find the target.

Minutes later, Amajita had a chance of their own through Luther Singh, but he was denied by the woodwork.

Singh was proving a nuisance on the night as the 19-year-old finally tested the Uruguayan keeper with a long range free kick, but the keeper did well to parry Singh’s powerful free kick over the bar.

With just over an hour played, Sibongakonke Mbatha had Amajita’s best chance of the game. The playmaker found himself with only the keeper to beat, but his chip went wide of the Uruguay goal.

South Africa were bossing the tempo of the game and if it wasn’t for several poor misses, they should have punished the Uruguay defence.

Uruguay were also guilty of squandering a fabulous opportunity of their own. Schiappacasse once again found himself in space but he lashed his shot over the South African goal.

With time running out, Mbatha had one final opportunity to secure victory for Amajita ,but he was once again wasteful in front of goal as the 19-year-old fluffed his effort from close range.