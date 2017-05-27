Uruguay U20 - South Africa U20 Preview: Amajita's hopes rest on a wing and a prayer

Amajita will be hopeful for a better performance this time around when they lock horns with La Celeste on Saturday

It has been a tournament to forget for the South African national under-20 team after suffering back to back defeats.

However, their Fifa U20 World Cup campaign does not get any easier as they take on a strong Uruguay team in their final group game. Amajita’s hopes are resting on a knife’s edge and will take something special to see them progress into the next round of the competition as one of the four best third place finishers.

Nevertheless, Thabo Senong’s troops will be desperate to put on a better showing and will be counting on the likes of Luther Singh to finally come to the party. It has been a tough campaign for the youngster who has struggled for form and has failed to hit the heights which saw him shoot to fame earlier in the year.

Worryingly for coach Senong is his side’s failure to clog a leaky defence. After conceding four goals in two games, the Amajita technical team may be tempted to change things around at the back. Amajita have looked underprepared and bereft of ideas and if they are to give themselves any hope of progressing, three points is a must on the day.

Meanwhile, the U20 South American champions have been one of the standout teams of the tournament. They go into the match off the back of two impressive victories and will be salivating at the prospect of facing off against a depleted Amajita.

While success has been difficult to come by for Amajita at the tournament, it has been a learning curve for the youngsters. Their inexperience at the highest level has shown and South African fans will be hoping that it will be third time luck for the Southern African side.