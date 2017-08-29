Uruguay vs Argentina: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Uruguay will host Argentina on Thursday night in a match that could have significant ramifications in the race for the 2018 World Cup.

Brazil's place at next summer's finals is already secure but these nations are two of several locked in a battle for the three remaining automatic spots and one play-off berth.

Uruguay currently sit third in the table but Argentina - who are heading into that intercontinental match as things stand - will overtake them with a win in Montevideo.

Game Uruguay vs Argentina Date Thursday, August 31 Time 19:00 ET / 00:00 BST (Friday, September 1)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television or online.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Uruguay players Goalkeepers Muslera, M. Silva, Campana Defenders Pereira, Godin, Caceres, Gimenez, Coates, G. Silva, Lemos Midfielders Rodriguez, Rios, Gonzalez, Lodeiro, Sanchez, Corujo, Vecino, Nandez, Laxalt, Valverde Forwards Cavani, Stuani, Rolan, Fernandez, Pereiro, Suarez

Luis Suarez was not initially named in Uruguay's squad for this international window but has now joined up with the group with a view to returning quicker than expected from a knee injury.

He replaces Urreta, who was on the original list but has since suffered an injury (and was suspended for this match anyway). Abel Hernandez is also out.

Potential starting XI: Muslera; Pereira; Godin, Gimenez, Silva; Sanchez, Vecino, Rios, Rodriguez; Cavani, Rolan.

Position Argentina players Goalkeepers Romero, Guzman, Rulli Defenders Mascherano, Otamendi, Mercado, Fazio, Pinola, Pareja, Bustos Midfielders Di Maria, Banega, Pastore, Fernandez, Acuna, Paredes, Pizarro, Rigoni Forwards Messi, Aguero, Dybala, Correa, Icardi, Acosta, Benedetto

Argentina have already lost Manuel Lanzini and Eduardo Salvio to injury, with uncapped Emiliano Rigoni the only man called up as a replacement.

Having been brought back into the fold by Jorge Sampaoli, speculation has suggested that Mauro Icardi will get the nod up front over Sergio Aguero.

Potential starting XI: Romero; Mercado, Fazio, Otamendi, Pinola; Biglia, Banega, Di Maria; Messi, Icardi, Dybala.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Argentina are 5/4 favourites to win, according to Oddschecker, with Uruguay priced at 9/4 and the draw available at 5/2.

Lionel Messi is the 4/1 favourite to score first, with Sergio Aguero rated at 24/5 and Edinson Cavani the top choice for the hosts at 5/1.

GAME PREVIEW

