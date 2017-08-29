Uruguay vs Argentina: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Uruguay will host Argentina on Thursday night in a match that could have significant ramifications in the race for the 2018 World Cup.
Brazil's place at next summer's finals is already secure but these nations are two of several locked in a battle for the three remaining automatic spots and one play-off berth.
Uruguay currently sit third in the table but Argentina - who are heading into that intercontinental match as things stand - will overtake them with a win in Montevideo.
|Game
|Uruguay vs Argentina
|Date
|Thursday, August 31
|Time
|19:00 ET / 00:00 BST (Friday, September 1)
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television or online.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports
|beIN Sports Connect
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Uruguay players
|Goalkeepers
|Muslera, M. Silva, Campana
|Defenders
|Pereira, Godin, Caceres, Gimenez, Coates, G. Silva, Lemos
|Midfielders
|Rodriguez, Rios, Gonzalez, Lodeiro, Sanchez, Corujo, Vecino, Nandez, Laxalt, Valverde
|Forwards
|Cavani, Stuani, Rolan, Fernandez, Pereiro, Suarez
Luis Suarez was not initially named in Uruguay's squad for this international window but has now joined up with the group with a view to returning quicker than expected from a knee injury.
He replaces Urreta, who was on the original list but has since suffered an injury (and was suspended for this match anyway). Abel Hernandez is also out.
Potential starting XI: Muslera; Pereira; Godin, Gimenez, Silva; Sanchez, Vecino, Rios, Rodriguez; Cavani, Rolan.
|Position
|Argentina players
|Goalkeepers
|Romero, Guzman, Rulli
|Defenders
|Mascherano, Otamendi, Mercado, Fazio, Pinola, Pareja, Bustos
|Midfielders
|Di Maria, Banega, Pastore, Fernandez, Acuna, Paredes, Pizarro, Rigoni
|Forwards
|Messi, Aguero, Dybala, Correa, Icardi, Acosta, Benedetto
Argentina have already lost Manuel Lanzini and Eduardo Salvio to injury, with uncapped Emiliano Rigoni the only man called up as a replacement.
Having been brought back into the fold by Jorge Sampaoli, speculation has suggested that Mauro Icardi will get the nod up front over Sergio Aguero.
Potential starting XI: Romero; Mercado, Fazio, Otamendi, Pinola; Biglia, Banega, Di Maria; Messi, Icardi, Dybala.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Argentina are 5/4 favourites to win, according to Oddschecker, with Uruguay priced at 9/4 and the draw available at 5/2.
Lionel Messi is the 4/1 favourite to score first, with Sergio Aguero rated at 24/5 and Edinson Cavani the top choice for the hosts at 5/1.
GAME PREVIEW
It is a new era for Argentina as Jorge Sampaoli prepares for his first competitive game in charge of the nation of his birth.
The ex-Chile coach will need to make a quick start to ensure the Albiceleste carve out a safe passage to next summer's World Cup in Russia. They currently sit fifth in South American qualifying, which means as things stand they are heading into an intercontinental play-off against the best team from Oceania - likely to be New Zealand.
That should not pose much of a problem for Argentina, but they would rather avoid it.
The good news is that Argentina are only one point back of Chile and Uruguay and two behind Colombia, meaning their fate remains in their own hands.
A win over Uruguay in Montevideo on Thursday night would go a long way and set them up to add six points to their total in short order given they play already-eliminated Venezuela at home on Tuesday.
That would build some momentum behind Sampaoli and also worsen the predicament of a direct rival in Uruguay, who have lost three qualifiers in a row as well as their most recent two friendlies and will be gambling on Luis Suarez's fitness if he features at all.