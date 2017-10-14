US Navy Flag leads the charge as Aidan O’Brien pursues Bobby Frankel record

Aidan O’Brien’s wins at Newmarket could be followed by another in Canada on Sunday - Getty Images Europe

Aidan O’Brien is steaming towards American trainer Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Group One winners in a season, and he took his domination to new heights on Saturday when he saddled the first four, led by US Navy Flag, in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Last year he had the first three in the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe, which trumps this in terms of the prestige of the race, but the feat of training the first four is unprecedented in modern times in a top-tier British Flat race.

The record is something I doubt O’Brien is losing any sleep over, but Saturday’s victory gave him his 24th Group One of the year and he could equal or even better Frankel’s record at Woodbine in Canada on Sunday night when Ryan Moore flies out to ride Rain Goddess in the EP Taylor and Idaho in the Canadian International.

The Dewhurst was the highlight of Newmarket’s Future Champions Festival, but the way Ballydoyle and Coolmore are going it is hard to see anyone else getting a look in the foreseeable future, particularly as there was not a single son of Galileo among Saturday’s quartet; instead O’Brien fielded a pair of colts by War Front and two by Scat Daddy. In the past, War Front offspring have tended to test even O’Brien in their Classic season but US Navy Flag, who became the first Middle Park-Dewhurst winner since Diesis in 1982, is a full-brother to three-time Group One winner Roly Poly, who has gone from strength to strength at three.

On Saturday, confident that US Navy Flag would see out the seven furlongs a fortnight after the Middle Park, Moore grabbed the bull by the horns and was so quick away from his outside draw that he was able to cross straight over to the rail, from where he proceeded to lead from start to finish.

Making the most of his high cruising speed he never saw another horse, posting a new juvenile course record as his stablemates filtered their way through the field to follow him home.