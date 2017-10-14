US Navy Flag leads the charge as Aidan O’Brien pursues Bobby Frankel record
Aidan O’Brien is steaming towards American trainer Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Group One winners in a season, and he took his domination to new heights on Saturday when he saddled the first four, led by US Navy Flag, in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
Last year he had the first three in the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe, which trumps this in terms of the prestige of the race, but the feat of training the first four is unprecedented in modern times in a top-tier British Flat race.
The record is something I doubt O’Brien is losing any sleep over, but Saturday’s victory gave him his 24th Group One of the year and he could equal or even better Frankel’s record at Woodbine in Canada on Sunday night when Ryan Moore flies out to ride Rain Goddess in the EP Taylor and Idaho in the Canadian International.
The Dewhurst was the highlight of Newmarket’s Future Champions Festival, but the way Ballydoyle and Coolmore are going it is hard to see anyone else getting a look in the foreseeable future, particularly as there was not a single son of Galileo among Saturday’s quartet; instead O’Brien fielded a pair of colts by War Front and two by Scat Daddy. In the past, War Front offspring have tended to test even O’Brien in their Classic season but US Navy Flag, who became the first Middle Park-Dewhurst winner since Diesis in 1982, is a full-brother to three-time Group One winner Roly Poly, who has gone from strength to strength at three.
On Saturday, confident that US Navy Flag would see out the seven furlongs a fortnight after the Middle Park, Moore grabbed the bull by the horns and was so quick away from his outside draw that he was able to cross straight over to the rail, from where he proceeded to lead from start to finish.
Making the most of his high cruising speed he never saw another horse, posting a new juvenile course record as his stablemates filtered their way through the field to follow him home.
The 50-1 outsider Mendelssohn was 2½ lengths away in second, with a similar gap to Seahenge, who finished a head in front of Threeandfourpence. “He’s a Middle Park winner so perhaps he was a bit over-looked,” O’Brien said about the 5-1 shot. “His sister was very good at six, better at seven and even better at a mile so I have no worries about him getting a mile. He’s a very straightforward horse. They can be a bit spooky and gawky out in front, but blinkers have helped him grow up a bit and focus. He’s tactically quick, gets out there and gets a position.”
Moore, winning the race for the fourth time, said: “He’s got better through the year. We’ve learned about him, and like his sister he finds a bit more every time he goes to the track. It’s a job to know how good he is.
“Churchill, who won this last year, was a seriously good two-year-old. This guy’s thrived on racing, and who knows where he will end up.”
It is, however, his stable companion Gustav Klimt rather than US Navy Flag who has the dubious honour of being the bookmakers’ 7-1 winter favourite for the 2,000 Guineas.
Expert Eye was a bitterly disappointing odds-on favourite, with Andrea Atzeni sending out distress signals at halfway, and he finished out with the washing.
“It was very disappointing,” said Khalid Abdullah’s racing manager Lord Grimthorpe. “It was too bad to be true and we’re all a bit mystified. We were very happy coming into the race. There is usually a reason but sometimes it is not immediately obvious.”
O’Brien and Moore also struck with Kew Gardens in the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes over a mile and a quarter and he will start next season in a Derby trial of sorts.
Godolphin were not totally left out of it either, with the strapping Dubawi colt Ghaiyyath running out an impressive winner of the Autumn Stakes.
The Betfred Cesarewitch, one of the great long-distance handicaps on the Flat, was won by the heavily backed favourite Withhold, trained by Roger Charlton and continuing a good year for owner Tony Bloom, who won at the Cheltenham Festival with Penhill.
The four-year-old, who has only had one outing this year, broke the 70-year-old course record. “I knew he was fit and well, but didn’t expect him to win quite like that,” said Charlton.