US Open: With Andy Murray and Roger Federer battling injuries is this year merely a survival of the fittest?

The US Open usually provides a rousing climax to the Grand Slam year but as far as the men’s competition is concerned next week’s tournament here is looking more like a survival of the fittest than a celebration of the finest.

Three of the world’s top 11 players - Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori - have already ended their seasons because of injury, while four more - Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic - have been nursing injuries which have disrupted their summer campaigns.

Murray, who has been dealing with a hip problem, and Cilic, who has an adductor injury, have not played since Wimbledon, while Federer and Raonic pulled out of last week’s Cincinnati Masters with back and wrist injuries respectively.

Are the demands of modern tennis robbing the leading men of their fitness? That might be too simple an explanation given that it has been only in the last 12 months that so many of the top players have succumbed to significant injuries, but there is evidence that the increasingly physical nature of the game is taking a toll on bodies.

Jez Green, who was a long-time member of Murray’s entourage and is now Alexander Zverev’s physical trainer, told The Independent: “The sheer physicality at the top of the game is astounding. To win matches and tournaments at the highest level demands super-human efforts, especially as the game is getting so fast.

“Also in order to win these matches the everyday training is brutal and relentless, which adds to the load on the body. You have to train harder than the matches to have any chance of winning these days.”

One of the consequences of today’s players becoming fitter and stronger is a rise in their average ages. For the first time in the history of men’s tennis the current top five in the rankings – Rafael Nadal, Murray, Federer, Wawrinka and Djokovic – are all over the age of 30. Federer, who has just turned 36, became Wimbledon’s oldest champion in the open era last month, while 31-year-old Nadal this week reclaimed the world No 1 position.

View photos Murray hasn't played since Wimbledon (AFP) More

Today’s top players consequently have many more miles on the clock than most of their predecessors. Federer, Nadal and Wawrinka, for example, have all won Grand Slam titles as 30-somethings, while the likes of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe did not win any beyond the age of 25. Boris Becker won the last of his three Wimbledon titles when he was 21.

Dr Stuart Miller, the Senior Executive Director for Integrity and Development at the International Tennis Federation, believes that age is inevitably a factor in increasing players’ susceptibility to injuries.

“In marathon training there’s only a certain amount of training that athletes can do because doing more is actually counter-productive,” Dr Miller said. “In a broad sense the same is true of playing tennis. The more you play the more your body is exposed to the physical load that playing tennis puts on you and therefore the more likely it is to break down over time and therefore result in injury.”

Nevertheless, today’s leading men tend to play fewer matches – maybe 70 a year – than their predecessors, while the Association of Tennis Professionals, which runs the men’s tour, has shortened the season. When Jimmy Connors played 97 matches in 1974, for example, his season began at the Australian Open, which started on 24 December, and ended in Johannesburg 49 weeks later.

Read More