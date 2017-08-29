US Open: Maria Sharapova stuns world number two Simona Halep in first Grand Slam match in 19 months

Maria Sharapova had not played a Grand Slam tournament for 19 months but the 30-year-old Russian looked as if she had hardly been away as she stunned Simona Halep, the world No 2, here in the first round of the US Open.

Sharapova, who returned from a 15-month suspension for a drugs offence earlier this year, has had her comeback interrupted by injuries but recaptured much of her old form to beat Halep 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Earlier this month she was not even sure whether she would be fit enough to accept the US Open’s offer of a wild card, but the former world No 1 looked in fine shape as she secured a second-round meeting with Hungary’s Timea Babos.

Nevertheless, it was impossible not to feel sympathy with Halep, who has been within one victory of going to the top of the world rankings on three occasions this summer only to lose each time. Once again the 25-year-old Romanian failed to rise sufficiently to the occasion, though she must have feared the worse as soon as she saw the draw, Sharapova having beaten her in all six of their previous meetings.

The US Open is actually Sharapova’s least successful Grand Slam tournament, but in 18 night matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium the Russian has never been beaten. The Russian loves playing on this stage. “Prime time, baby!” she said in her on-court interview after the match when asked how she always wins in late-night matches in the biggest arena in tennis.

She was in tears at the end. “It almost seemed like I had no right to win this match,” Sharapova said. “Somehow I did.”

While Halep, arguably the best athlete in the modern women’s game, had the edge in terms of her athleticism and court coverage, Sharapova’s movement was impressive too.

In terms of their ball-striking, however, it was no contest. Sharapova, hitting her forehand in particular with enormous power, struck 60 winners to Halep’s 15. “It’s about as good as we’ve ever seen Sharapova play,” Chris Evert said in her ESPN commentary.

Sharapova played in a black lace dress decorated with Swarovski crystals. It was a look that conveyed pure confidence.

Despite the fact that she was returning to competition after a suspension for taking performance-enhancing drugs, the crowd were behind the Russian from the start.

“I definitely felt the energy,” Sharapova said afterwards. “I felt the crowd. I felt it for both of us. That's what makes this great. I love that feeling, that there's fans cheering for both players, that it's a great match.”

The tone for a gripping encounter was set in the opening four games, which took 27 minutes and featured 15 winners by Sharapova. From the start the Russian put Halep under intense pressure. When Halep served at 1-2 she saved one break point with some breath-taking defence, but could do nothing when Sharapova drew first blood with a thumping forehand return winner.

It was the first of four successive breaks of serve. Halep broke back immediately after chasing down a drop shot, only to drop serve again in the following game. Sharapova, nevertheless, promptly faltered for a second time, hitting a double fault when she served at 4-2.

