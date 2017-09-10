US Open men's final 2017: Follow live updates from Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson at Flushing Meadows

Nadal is the red-hot favourite to win in New York: Getty

Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.

Nadal is second to Roger Federer in men's major titles, while Anderson will be playing in his first Grand Slam final on Sunday.

The top-seeded Nadal also won the French Open in June and is looking to win two major titles in the same year for the first time since 2013, when he won the last of his two U.S. Open crowns.

The Spaniard is appearing in his 23rd Grand Slam final, including third this season, and has won all four of his previos meetings against the South African.

Anderson, at No. 32, is trying to become the lowest-ranked U.S. Open champion. Andre Agassi was No. 20 when he won in 1994.

What time is it?

The final is expected to start at 9pm BST. That's 4pm in New York.

What have they been saying?

Rafael Nadal

“For me, what is more important than winning Slams is to be happy.

“I am happy if I am healthy and happy if I feel competitive in most of the weeks that I am playing, and that's what happened this year.

“Of course winning or losing that final is a big change, but I am very happy about all the things that happen to me and I am going to fight to win another title here.

“But it's still been a great season for me.”

Kevin Anderson

“I knew in my mind there was opportunity there, but I must be honest, I didn't focus really too much on that.

“We are sort of accustomed to the few guys doing well, exceptional consistency.

“It's tough beating those guys because they have had so much experience at this level.

“Even with them out, there have still been a lot of challenges I've had to face throughout this week. I have faced some of the best tennis players in the world.”

Odds

Nadal to win: 1/8

Anderson to win: 11/2