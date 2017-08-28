US Open: who are the young contenders poised to challenge for this year's Grand Slam title in New York?

With five of the world’s top 11 men missing from the US Open because of injury, this could be the Grand Slam tournament where some of the game’s next generation make their big breakthroughs.
Here, we take a look at the young contenders:
Alexander Zverev (Germany, aged 20, world No 6)
Has enjoyed a remarkable year so far and is already one of the favourites to win at Flushing Meadows. Has won two Masters Series titles this summer, beating Novak Djokovic in the final in Rome and an injured Roger Federer in the final in Montreal. With Andy Murray out, is now the highest-ranked player in the bottom half of the draw. Has a big game, though he has yet to prove he can sustain his level through a whole Grand Slam tournament
Nick Kyrgios (Australia, aged 22, world No 18)
Arguably the most talented player of his generation, but has yet to find the consistency to succeed at the top. Has said in the past that he prefers basketball to tennis and his commitment to the sport has sometimes been called into question. However, he remains a wonderfully creative player, has a huge serve and has often troubled the very best. Has been dealing with a hip problem but still reached his first Masters Series final earlier this month, losing to Grigor Dimitrov in Cincinnati
Karen Khachanov (Russia, aged 21, world No 29)
There is probably no more explosive player in the men’s game than Khachanov, who is a huge ball-striker. The 6ft 6in Russian, who is based in Barcelona, lost to Andy Murray at the French Open and to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, but as a seed here is unlikely to face a major test until the third round, in which he could meet Sam Querrey. Alexander Zverev is a potential quarter-final opponent
Kyle Edmund (Britain, aged 22, world No 45)
Enjoyed his best run at a Grand Slam tournament at last year’s US Open, when he beat Richard Gasquet and John Isner before losing in fourth round to Novak Djokovic. Has had a busy summer on American hard courts since Wimbledon and reached the semi-finals at both Atlanta and his most recent tournament at New Haven. Meets the No 32 seed, Robin Haase, in the first round and has some tricky potential opponents in his section of the draw. Main weapons are big serve and forehand
Hyeon Chung (South Korea, aged 21, world No 49)
Was voted most improved player on the men’s tour by his peers two years ago, but his career subsequently stalled and he dropped out of the world’s top 100. However, now back in top 50 after several notable victories this year over opponents including Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils, Sam Querrey, Feliciano Lopez and David Goffin. Has winnable first-round match against Horacio Zeballos but might need to beat big-serving John Isner in second round if he is to make further progress
Andrey Rublev (Russia, aged 19, world No 54)
Part of an exciting group of young Russians that also includes Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev. Broke into world’s top 100 earlier this summer and won his first title on clay in July at Umag, where he won two matches in qualifying and five in the main draw, beating Fabio Fognini and Paolo Lorenzi along the way. Faces Britain’s Aljaz Bedene in first round, with Grigor Dimitrov a potential second-round opponent
Borna Coric (Croatia, aged 20, world No 62)
Another youngster who has taken time to confirm his potential after an initial breakthrough. Reached his career-high position of No 33 in world rankings two summers ago. Has beaten a number of top players, including both Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal twice, and has already played in three finals. Won his first title in Marrakech this year. Faces Jiri Vesely in opening round with Alexander Zverev a potential second-round opponent
Denis Shapovalov (Canada, aged 18, world No 69)
Has not looked back ever since most ignominious moment of career earlier this year when he was defaulted from a Davis Cup rubber against Britain after accidentally hitting the umpire in the face when slapping the ball away in frustration. Beat Juan Martin del Potro and Rafael Nadal en route to his first Masters Series semi-final in Montreal earlier this month. Lost to Jerzy Janowicz on his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon last month but came through qualifying here to earn an intriguing first-round encounter with another promising youngster, Daniil Medvedev
Frances Tiafoe (US, aged 19, world No 71)
Faces Roger Federer in first round, but if the Swiss is still suffering with the back problem that forced his withdrawal from the Cincinnati Masters, do not rule out an upset. The powerful Tiafoe broke into the world’s top 100 in January and has been making a big impact since. Enjoyed his biggest victory when he beat Alexander Zverev in second round of Cincinnati Masters before losing to John Isner. Beat Mikhail Kukushkin at Australian Open and Robin Haase at Wimbledon
Taylor Fritz (US, aged 19, world No 116)
One of several promising young Americans but since last summer has fallen from his career-high position of No 53 in the world rankings. Was named the tour’s “Star of Tomorrow” last year after being youngest player to finish in world’s top 100. Reached his first tour final in Memphis last year. Is married and has a son. Faces Marcos Baghdatis in first round, with winner likely to meet Dominic Thiem.