US Open: who are the young contenders poised to challenge for this year's Grand Slam title in New York?

With five of the world’s top 11 men missing from the US Open because of injury, this could be the Grand Slam tournament where some of the game’s next generation make their big breakthroughs.

Here, we take a look at the young contenders:

Alexander Zverev (Germany, aged 20, world No 6)

Has enjoyed a remarkable year so far and is already one of the favourites to win at Flushing Meadows. Has won two Masters Series titles this summer, beating Novak Djokovic in the final in Rome and an injured Roger Federer in the final in Montreal. With Andy Murray out, is now the highest-ranked player in the bottom half of the draw. Has a big game, though he has yet to prove he can sustain his level through a whole Grand Slam tournament

Nick Kyrgios (Australia, aged 22, world No 18)

Arguably the most talented player of his generation, but has yet to find the consistency to succeed at the top. Has said in the past that he prefers basketball to tennis and his commitment to the sport has sometimes been called into question. However, he remains a wonderfully creative player, has a huge serve and has often troubled the very best. Has been dealing with a hip problem but still reached his first Masters Series final earlier this month, losing to Grigor Dimitrov in Cincinnati

Karen Khachanov (Russia, aged 21, world No 29)

There is probably no more explosive player in the men’s game than Khachanov, who is a huge ball-striker. The 6ft 6in Russian, who is based in Barcelona, lost to Andy Murray at the French Open and to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, but as a seed here is unlikely to face a major test until the third round, in which he could meet Sam Querrey. Alexander Zverev is a potential quarter-final opponent

Kyle Edmund (Britain, aged 22, world No 45)

Enjoyed his best run at a Grand Slam tournament at last year’s US Open, when he beat Richard Gasquet and John Isner before losing in fourth round to Novak Djokovic. Has had a busy summer on American hard courts since Wimbledon and reached the semi-finals at both Atlanta and his most recent tournament at New Haven. Meets the No 32 seed, Robin Haase, in the first round and has some tricky potential opponents in his section of the draw. Main weapons are big serve and forehand

Hyeon Chung (South Korea, aged 21, world No 49)

