US PGA Championship begins as history looms for Spieth

Grayson Murray took the first shot of the US PGA Championship as a field of hopefuls aim to take the spotlight away from Jordan Spieth.

Jordan Spieth's bid to complete the career Grand Slam drew into focus as the US PGA Championship got under way at Quail Hollow on Thursday.

Spieth secured a heart-stopping victory at the Open last month to secure his third major, following on from his 2015 Masters-U.S. Open double.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia and U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka join Spieth in teeing off at 08:25 local time.

The Texan has pegged Rory McIlroy as his main rival for the trophy. The Northern Irishman won this competition in 2012 and 2014, but is yet to taste major glory since.

McIlroy gets going at 13:35 local time alongside Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler, while Matt Kuchar, who ran Spieth closest at Royal Birkdale, is in the following group with Justin Rose and Chris Kirk.

Grayson Murray got things under way from the first tee, having qualified just three weeks ago by winning the Barbasol Championship.