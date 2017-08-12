US PGA Championship Diary: Iguodala gets a lesson as stars find cart paths

As the world's best golfers played from cart paths, Andre Iguodala became the latest celebrity to watch on at the US PGA Championship.

Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala took some of the spotlight at the US PGA Championship as Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy found themselves in unwanted places.

Iguodala became the latest celebrity to join the crowds at Quail Hollow, following on from Justin Bieber and Olympic great Michael Phelps this week.

Meanwhile, Spieth and McIlroy played from cart paths and managed to avoid complete disaster.

Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama share the lead at eight under, although the second round will be completed on Saturday after rain affected play on Friday.

IGGY GETS LESSON

Warriors small forward Iguodala joined the growing list of celebrities sighted this week when he stopped by for a short-game lesson with Golf Channel's Michael Breed.

Iguodala joined the likes of Justin Bieber and Olympic great Michael Phelps as star gallery members this week. Iguodala later went and followed the grouping of Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

"I've yet to meet Rory, he's just my favourite golfer," Iguodala said.

While following the star-studded group, Iguodala got to spend some time with Fowler.

Iguodala's team-mate Stephen Curry competed in a Web.com Tour event earlier this month, so golf is obviously a popular sport in the Warriors' locker room.

POPULAR CART PATHS

Cart paths are not where golfers want to be.

Yet, on Friday, two of the world's best in Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy found themselves just there.

McIlroy salvaged a par from a cart path at the 10th hole, while Spieth ended up with a bogey. The Northern Irishman also ended up on a cart path at the third.

Spieth's drive went right and the American superstar had some crowd control duties before playing his second shot across the fairway and to the left.

From there, he hit a tree, but he would eventually close out a bogey.

RORY, RICKIE AND RAHM DRAW A CROWD

With few other big names out in the morning at Quail Hollow, the group of McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm drew a huge gallery.

The trio took most of the early crowd's attention and there were plenty of big fans.

One man dressed entirely in bright orange as Fowler sometimes does, while two others wore 'Come on, Rory' t-shirts.

As for Rahm, the Spanish world number six, a fan wearing an Andres Iniesta Barcelona shirt was spotted at the Charlotte course.