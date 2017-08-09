US PGA Championship Diary: Spieth plays down pressure as 'Beef' makes kid's day

Jordan Spieth may be looking for a career Grand Slam at the US PGA Championship, but the American played down talk of pressure.

All eyes may be on Jordan Spieth at the US PGA Championship this week, but Andrew 'Beef' Johnston proved popular with the kids on Wednesday.

Spieth, 24, is aiming to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by claiming a win at the year's final major.

Johnston, meanwhile, made one kid's day at Quail Hollow.

PRESSURE? WHAT PRESSURE?

Tiger Woods' Grand Slam record is under threat, but Spieth played down any pressure talk.

"I just don't feel it," he said. "I just – it's not a burning desire to have to be the youngest to do something, and that would be the only reason there would be added expectations.

"The more years you go on playing PGAs, and if I don't win one in the next 10 years, then maybe there's added pressure then, and hopefully we don't have to have this conversation in 10 years. But if we do, then it might be a different.

"But it was only two weeks ago that I was able to get the third leg, and that's so fresh in my mind. I'm so happy about that that I can't add pressure to this week. I'm free-rolling. And it feels good. I'm about as kind of free and relaxed at a major than I think I've ever felt."

BEEF BEARDS APLENTY

Englishmen Johnston and Tyrrell Hatton practiced together Wednesday and look like real threats to contend this week.

Johnston was amiable as ever, often laughing with Hatton as they tried to figure out some of Quail Hollow's tricky contours

Johnston, who became a fan favourite in the United States last year, made a young fan very happy on the ninth hole. The young spectator was wearing a fake, thick 'Beef' beard to showcase his affection for the Englishman, and Johnston quickly rushed over to give the kid a hug.

DJ HELPFUL IN CHARLOTTE

Dustin Johnson may be the world number one, but the American did not hesitate in joining Stuart Deane for a few practice holes.

Few people were watching Deane before Johnson arrived at the 14th tee, a huge gallery of fans following him.

The head golf coach at the University of Texas at Arlington, Deane's caddie this week is a student – Zach Cole, who surely got plenty out of watching the world's best close up.