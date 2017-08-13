US PGA Championship Diary: Wet Day at Quail Hollow as players take their time

As players needed more than five hours to get through 18 holes, Jason Day used the water at the US PGA Championship.

Jason Day made a memorable birdie before a forgettable finish at the US PGA Championship as players took their time on Saturday.

The Australian used the water to birdie the 14th at Quail Hollow, but he would fall out of contention before the end of the third round.

It took almost five and a half hours for Day, Hideki Matsuyama and leader Kevin Kisner to complete their rounds on a hot and humid day in Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth and Vijay Singh drew a crowd, but were unable to truly deliver.

DAY GETS WET, MAKES BIRDIE

He got wet, but Day still made birdie at the 14th hole.

The Australian's tee shot at the par-four hole went left and almost into the water.

It was so close that Day opted to play his shot with his right leg in the water, putting his chip to within 11 feet as he made birdie.

It was the start of a run of three straight birdies for Day, but he finished bogey-quadruple bogey to shoot 77 and fall out of contention.

TICK, TOCK, TICK, TOCK

It's taking a while for the players to complete rounds at Quail Hollow.

In warm and humid conditions, and on a long course, rounds are generally exceeding the five-hour mark.

Rory McIlroy, who is well back at four over, said the speed of play was an issue.

"I think we're used to slow rounds on the Tour these days," he said.

"Guess they probably could have played us in twos and it would have been enough daylight. I don't know why they put us in threes.

"Hopefully we go to twos tomorrow if the weather is decent. That will get the guys around a little bit quicker.

"Five hours, 20 minutes out there in that heat was a little too long for my liking."

At one stage, there were two groups on the sixth tee and another playing the hole.

BIG-NAME EARLY GROUP DRAWS CROWDS

With six majors between them, Jordan Spieth and Vijay Singh – playing with talented Englishman Tommy Fleetwood – drew a crowd.

The trio teed off at 11:00 local time (15:00 GMT) in the pick of the early third-round groups on Saturday.

Spieth, looking to become the youngest player to win a career Grand Slam, was undoubtedly the man to watch.

Unfortunately, the group struggled in hot conditions, Spieth carding an even-par 71, Singh shooting a 79 and Fleetwood a 73.