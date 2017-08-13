US PGA Championship Social Diary: Kisner stays top as Day struggles at Quail Hollow

American Kevin Kisner stayed top of the US PGA Championship leaderboard following the third round on Saturday.

Kisner stayed atop the leaderboard by one stroke at Quail Hollow thanks to his one-over-par 72 in the third round on Saturday.

Former world number one Day made a mess of the 18th in Charlotte on the weekend.

Having put himself in contention, the Australian bogeyed the 17th and quadruple bogeyed the final hole to end the day with a 77.

Virtually out of contention is Jordan Spieth at three over, as well as Rory McIlroy and world number one Dustin Johnson, who are both four over.

Saturday at the US PGA Championship