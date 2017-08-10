US PGA leader Olesen feels ready to contend

His last top-10 finish at a major may have come in 2013, but US PGA Championship leader Thorbjorn Olesen feels he is ready to contend.

Thorbjorn Olesen believes he is ready to put himself in a winning position at a major after a fine start at the US PGA Championship.

The Dane fired a four-under 67 at Quail Hollow on Thursday to hold a one-shot lead in the clubhouse.

Olesen has two top-10 finishes at majors, with the most recent of those coming at the 2013 Masters.

But the 27-year-old, making his 14th major appearance, feels he is more ready than ever to contend.

"I've had a couple of top-10s in majors. I've had some good rounds in majors, and I feel like I've learned a lot over the years playing quite a few majors now," Olesen said.

"I feel like I'm better prepared to be in contention over the weekend and have a chance to win.

"I feel more confident with myself and my game than I probably did a few years ago.

"So obviously a lot of things can happen. I just have to stay relaxed the next few days, still trying to keep the ball in the fairway, and then I know I can hit it close and make some birdies."

Olesen made two bogeys during his round to go with six birdies, including a 27-foot putt at the 18th.

Asked about his superb finish, Olesen said: "It was a little bit of a safe shot into the green.

"That's what can happen on this golf course, when you play safe into the greens, you give yourself very tricky putts, like the one I had, downhill, left-to-right. It was very, very fast.

"But it was just a very good roll. I feel like I've been putting well the whole round. I had a couple of good chances and missed but felt like I was rolling the ball very well. So it was nice to see that one drop."