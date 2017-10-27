US teenage girl wins golf tournament but is denied trophy because she's not a boy

Sports Staff
Emily Nash won the tournament in Massachusetts but didn't receive the trophy: AP

A 16-year-old who won a regional tournament this week was denied the trophy because she is a girl, it has been reported.

High schooler Emily Nash shot a three-over-par 75 at the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys' golf tournament on Tuesday, four strokes ahead of the runner up, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported.

The result should have seen her given the opportunity to play at the state high school golf championships.

