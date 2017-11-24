USA claim World Cup qualifying win

Jameel Warney and Reggie Hearn helped the United States to a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying win.

The United States made a winning start to their FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday.

Jameel Warney had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to see Jeff Van Gundy's USA past Puerto Rico 85-78 in their Group C clash in Orlando, Florida.

Reggie Hearn also contributed 17 points for five-time champions USA, who were outscored 23-17 in the first quarter but fought back.

Also bidding to qualify for the 2019 tournament in China, Argentina powered past Paraguay 96-63 and Uruguay beat Panama 86-73 in Group A.

In Leon, Mexico claimed a 72-66 victory over Cuba.

In Asia, China destroyed Hong Kong 96-44 and South Korea overcame New Zealand 86-80 in Group A.

In Group C, Ahmad Ibrahim (22 points and 10 rebounds) led Lebanon past India 107-72 and Jordan thrashed Syria 109-72.