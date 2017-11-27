USA cruise as Spain overcome Slovenia

Spain were too strong for Slovenia while the United States won again in FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying.

The United States cruised to another win in FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying, while in Europe, Spain put Eurobasket champions Slovenia to the sword and Lithuania were too good for Poland.

Angola are proving unbeatable in African qualifiers, and in Asia, China pulled off a shock.

The qualifiers are in full swing for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and we have pulled together the round-up from around the continents.

AMERICAS

USA made it two wins from two in Group C, crushing Mexico 91-55 in North Carolina.

Travis Wear led the way with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the five-time World Cup champions.

It was a day of one-sided results as Uruguay (67-49 over Paraguay) and Puerto Rico (95-72 over Cuba) won big, and Argentina were too good for Panama 68-59.

EUROPE

The highlight in Europe was Spain's clash against the continent's champions Slovenia, with the former earning a 92-84 win in Group A.

Spain were beaten by Slovenia in the Eurobasket semi-finals this year, but Quino Colom scored 25 points and put up nine assists to help avenge that loss. Also in Group A, Montenegro earned a first win with a 91-67 victory at Belarus.

Group B saw Turkey run out 67-60 winners over Ukraine and Sweden fall to a second successive defeat in an 82-73 loss to Latvia, while in Group C, Lithuania remained unbeaten with Eimantas Bendzius scoring 18 points in a 75-55 win over Poland. Also in the pool, Hungary beat Kosovo 84-76.

Italy had few problems in getting past Croatia 80-64, and they top Group D ahead of Netherlands, who slipped to 1-1 after losing 75-68 in Romania.

AFRICA

Afrobasket champions Tunisia survived a fightback from Cameroon to edge a tight contest 67-66, while Chad picked up a first win in Group A - Placide Nakidjim scoring 16 points in their 85-51 rout of Guinea.