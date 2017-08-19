USA extend Solheim Cup lead

Cristie Kerr became the leading Solheim Cup points earner for the United States, who pulled further clear of Europe.

The United States remains on track to retain the Solheim Cup after extending their lead over Europe in Iowa on Saturday.

While the teams split the four foursomes matches, USA won three of the four fourball contests to grab a 10.5 - 5.5 lead at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

A clean sweep of the fourball on Friday had given USA control, and they extended that advantage.

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson combined for a comfortable 5 and 3 win over Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, and Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst beat Melissa Reid and Emily Pedersen by the same score.

With her win, Kerr became the leading points earner in USA's Solheim Cup history.

Needing a response, Europe got it through Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, a birdie at the 10th and par at 13 helping them to a 2 and 1 win over Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller.

Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher had to come from behind to beat Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang 2 and 1.

Trailing 7.5 - 4.5, Europe needed more than they got later in the day.

The pairings of Brittany Lang/Brittany Lincicome, Creamer/Ernst and Kerr/Thompson claiming wins for USA, leaving Europe with work to do despite the 4 and 2 victory by Nordqvist and Ewart Shadoff over Lizette Salas and Angel Yin.