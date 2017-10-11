USA fail to qualify for World Cup after defeat to Trinidad

The United States will be absent from the World Cup finals for the first time since 1986 next year after a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Trinidad & Tobago in Couva on Tuesday.

The defeat for USA ended a run of seven straight American appearances at football’s showcase.

The Soca Warriors scored a pair of first-half goals, getting one off USA defender Omar Gonzalez, and the United States made too many other mistakes to recover.

"We let down an entire nation today," Gonzalez said.

Shocked American players slumped on the bench, and Matt Besler sat on the field after the final whistle as Panama’s game ended and then Costa Rica’s. At the end, dejected USA players filed into their locker rooms with blank looks.

"We foolishly brought Trinidad into the game with the own goal," coach Bruce Arena said. "That was a big goal for Trinidad psychologically. That got them motivated."

The U.S. entered its final qualifier with a berth uncertain for the first time since 1989. Home losses to Mexico last November and Costa Rica left the Americans little margin for error.

USA's Matt Besler sits on the field in dejection after losing to Trinidad and Tobago