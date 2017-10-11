USA miss out on first World Cup since 1986 amid confusion and controversy

Twenty-eight years after the United States ended a four-decade World Cup absence with a stunning victory in Trinidad, the Americans' chances for the 2018 tournament in Russia ended on this island nation off the coast of Venezuela in even more astonishing fashion.

Needing only a draw and confident of victory against the world's 99th-ranked team, the US were eliminated from World Cup contention Tuesday night with a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago that ended a run of seven straight American appearances at soccer's showcase.

"We let down an entire nation today," said defender Omar Gonzalez, whose 17th-minute own goal started the collapse.

Gonzalez casually tried to clear Alvin Jones' cross and sent it looping from 15 yards over the outstretched right arm of Tim Howard. Jones doubled the lead in the 37th minute with a 35-yard strike.

Christian Pulisic, the Americas' rising 19-year-old star, scored in the 47th minute, giving the US hope.

Clint Dempsey, at 34 trying to make it to a fourth World Cup, entered at the start of the second half and was denied by goalkeeper Adrian Foncette's leaping save in the 69th minute and hit a post from 22 yards in the 77th. Bobby Wood's header in the 88th was sent wide by Foncette.

Even a defeat could have earned a berth, but only if Panama and Honduras both lost. And if the US and only one of those rivals were beaten, the Americans would have finished fourth and advanced to a playoff next month against Australia.





Panama trailed 1-0 to Costa Rica at half-time and Honduras were behind 2-1 to Mexico, but both rallied against nations that already had clinched berths. Gabriel Torres scored for Panama in the 52nd minute on a shot that did not appear to cross the line, and Honduras went ahead on Guillermo Ochoa's own goal in the 54th and Romell Quioto's goal in the 60th.