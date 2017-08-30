USA vs Costa Rica: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The United States resumes its 2018 World Cup qualification campaign when the national team takes on Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Friday.

With just two wins under their belts, Bruce Arena's men are currently third in the six-team group, six points adrift of leader Mexico and three behind Costa Rica - who have both beaten them during this phase.

However, the Americans come into the game high on confidence, having won the Gold Cup in July, and they will hope to secure a positive result with a second qualifer to come against Honduras on Sept. 5.

Game USA vs Costa Rica Date Friday, Sept. 1 Time 23:55 BST / 18:55 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

The match is not being broadcast live on television in the UK and will not be available to stream online either.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

In the U.S., the match will be available to watch live on television on ESPN, as well as being available to stream online using WatchESPN. The game will also be available to watch live on the Spanish-language channel Univision.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN / Univision WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position USA players Goalkeepers Guzan, Howard, RImando Defenders Beasley, Besler, Cameron, Gonzalez, Hedges, Lichaj, Ream, Villafanna, Zusi Midfielders Acosta, Arriola, Bedoya, Bradley, Johnson, McCarty, Nagbe, Pulisic, Roldan Forwards Altidore, Dempsey, Wondolowski, Wood, Morris

Bruce Arena will be without the services of defenders DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks, but the coach is able to call upon Omar Gonzalez in their absence.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic has been included and he will be expected to pull the attacking strings behind the likes of Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey.

Potential starting XI: Howard; Zusi, Cameron, Ream, Villafana; Nagbe, Bradley, Johnson; Pulisic; Altidore, Wood.

Position Costa Rica players Goalkeepers Navas, Pemberton, Moreira Defenders Acosta, Gonzalez, Umana, Salvatierra, Oviedo, Calvo, Gamboa, Waston, Gutierrez Midfielders Borges, Bolanos, Colindres, Wallace, Azofeifa, Tejeda, Guzman Forwards Ramirez, Ruiz, Venegas, Urena, Ortiz

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas returns to the squad after missing the team's Gold Cup campaign, while Sunderland's Bryan Oviedo has been called up.

Celtic defender Christian Gamboa had been nursing injury, but appears to be fit enough to take his place in the panel.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Oviedo, Gonzalez, Salvatierra, Acosta; Guzman, Borges, Tejeda; Ramirez, Ruiz, Urena.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

The USA is a 7/10 favorite to win according to dabblebet, with Costa Rica priced at 15/4 to beat the Americans. The odds on a draw between the teams at the Red Bull Arena are 23/10.

