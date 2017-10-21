Usain Bolt to begin football career in 2018 and reveals 'a lot' of contact from clubs

Usain Bolt wants to play for Manchester United one day: Getty

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt wants to begin his professional football career in 2018 and has revealed “a lot” of clubs have reached out to sign him already.

The 100m and 200m world record holder retired from athletics after the World Championships in London earlier this year and regularly spoke about his dream to become a footballer after sprinting.

Bolt, an avid Manchester United fan, tore his hamstring in his final ever race and is still recovering, but wants to kick start his next career in the New Year.

“Yes, I would love to play football now I've retired from track and field,” the 31-year-old Jamaican legend told FIFA.com.

“I've been talking about it in interviews and a lot of clubs have reached out.

“Unfortunately, I got a bad hamstring injury in August and haven't been able to do any training since then. Hopefully I will be able to play some games in 2018.”