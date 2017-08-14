Usain Bolt believes his golden legacy remains intact after World Championships disappointment

Usain Bolt insists his struggles at the World Championships will never damage his legacy.

The eight-time Olympic champion ended his career with a lap of honour following the end of the championships in London on Sunday.

Bolt had missed out on a successful send off as he dramatically crashed out of the 4x100 metre relay on Saturday, collapsing on the track clutching his hamstring after getting cramp with 50m to go.

It came after he could only take bronze in the 100m last weekend, denying him the chance of a final solo gold before he retired.

"For me I don't think one championship is going to change what I've done," said the Jamaican, who still admitted he needed a drink after a "rough" week.

"I remember after losing the 100m someone said to me, 'Usain, no worries, Muhammad Ali lost his last fight also, so don't be stressed about that'.

"I've proven myself year in, year out, throughout my whole career."

Bolt holds the world records over 100m and 200m of 9.58 seconds and 19.19secs respectively which look likely to stand for a long time but insisted he will not be back to try to set any new ones.

"I've seen too many people retire and come back into the sport just to make it worse or to shame themselves," he said. "I won't be one of those people."