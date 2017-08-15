Usain Bolt offered trial at Championship side Burton: 'We would be very interested!'

After a long and illustrious career on the track, Usain Bolt has finally hung up his running spikes.

Making his final appearance over the weekend at the World Championships in London, the eight-time Olympian is stepping down from the sport after nine glorious years as the face of modern athletics.

But the Jamaican could be returning to the world of sport sooner than expected – as a Championship footballer.

Burton chairman Ben Robinson has confirmed that the club would offer a trial to the world’s fastest man should he be interested.

“I’m sure we would (offer a trial) and that the manager would,” the 71-year-old told the Sun. “He’s quick, if nothing else!

“He’s done great for his sport athletics and if you look at Adam Gemili who was in the 4x100m relay he played football when he was younger.

“We would be very interested, obviously.”

Bolt, a life-long Manchester United fan, has repeatedly expressed an interest in trying his hand at football.

Speaking last year, he said: “For me, if I could get to play for Manchester United, that would be like a dream come true.

"In my mind, I think I should do a trial and see if they would say 'Alright, come on in' or if they would say 'No, you are not any good.'”

"I think I would be pretty good because I am fit, I am quick, I can control the ball and I understand all of the play.

"So, I think if I do a trial then they would say, 'You know what, here is a contract for five years!

"You are 30-years-old, here's a five-year contract. Let's just do it!"

What Nigel Clough, Burton manager, has to say on the matter remains to be heard.