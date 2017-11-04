Ushuru and KCB lose as race for KPL promotion gets tough

At Camp Toyoyo Grounds, Nairobi City Stars came from a goal down to beat leaders Ushuru 2-1

Big wigs were felled on Saturday in the National Super League as the race for Kenyan Premier League promotion was thrown wide open.

At Camp Toyoyo Grounds, Nairobi City Stars came from a goal down to floor Ushuru FC 2-1. The Kawangware-based side fell earlier on courtesy of Andrew Murunga in the 21st minute.

However, Ezekiel Odera leveled matters from the penalty spot with about eight minutes to the break. The winning goal came deep into the stoppages courtesy of substitute Jumba Oscar, who capitalized on the defensive lapses.

Second placed KCB was also felled by Isibania in another match. The visitors were the first to score in the third minute through Simon Abuko, however, the hosts leveled matters in the 22nd minute courtesy of Raymond Osodo, before Felix Okik netted the winner in added time.

A brace from Chris Masinza gave Vihiga United a 2-0 win against bottom placed Mosca. The Western-based side needed a win to ensure they do not fall further behind in the league standings, and Masinza did just that to give his side a 68th point.

At Afraha, Nakuru, goals from Harun Mware, Joseph Esinyen and Adam Fadhili gave St Josephs a resounding 3-0 win against Kibera Black Stars. Administration Police registered their fifth defeat in their last six matches after falling 2-0 to Talanta.

The John Kamau led side scored through Mogaka Emmanuel and Erick Kapaito. Bidco United downed Palos by a solitary goal.