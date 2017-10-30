Ushuru players ready to play under protest

Earlier, the National Super League leaders had staged a boycott demanding for unpaid allowances and bonuses

Ushuru management can at least breath a sigh of relief after the players agreed unanimously to honour their next assignment.

A senior player, who sort anonymity for fear of victimization, has exclusively revealed to Goal that they have been promised pay by the end of the week.

“We had decided not to turn out for our match on Wednesday following unpaid dues, but we have met with the management today (Monday), and ironed our differences.

"The management has promised to look into the issue and solve it once and for all; yes we will play but under protest.

"It is discouraging, of course, considering the fact that we have given absolutely everything to ensure we get promoted at the end of the season."

The taxmen are currently leading the 19-team league table with 69 points.