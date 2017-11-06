Ushuru welcome defeat against Nairobi City Stars

The Ken Kenyatta led side scored first courtesy of Andrew Murunga, but Ezekiel Odera and Oscar Jumba scored for City Stars

Ushuru FC suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nairobi City Stars in the National Super League on Saturday.

The Ken Kenyatta led side scored first courtesy of Andrew Murunga, but Ezekiel Odera and Oscar Jumba scored for the Kawangware-based side to ensurethey bagged maximum points. Coach Kenyatta says it is unfortunate, but still believes his team has the best chance to get promoted.

"It is our first defeat in 14 matches or so, and it was bound to happen. Well, it is a wake up call to my players, it reminds them it is a critical time to switch of, and that is why I feel this loss might turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

"We are still firmly in the driving seat, but again we should be careful and ensure we do not drop points," Kenyatta told Goal.

The tax collectors lead the race with 72 points after thirty three matches.