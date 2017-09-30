USM Alger 0-0 Wydad Casablanca: USM Alger fail to take home advantage

USM Alger and Wydad Casablanca played to a 0-0 draw in the Caf Champions League first leg semi-final in Algiers on Friday night

USM Alger and Wydad Casablanca played out a tense goalless stalemate [0-0] in their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Friday.

2015 runners up –Alger- had the better chances in front of their own fans but were unable to break down a stubborn Wydad defence which was expertly marshaled by Moroccan veteran defender Youssef Rabeh.

Two of the best chances of the match fell to Amir Sayoud who, firstly, sent a plunging volley over the crossbar midway through the second half and also saw whipping effort sail agonisingly off target from close range.

Rabeh was not only solid at the back, but also surged forward and came the closest to grabbing the crucial away goal for the Morocan side when his header narrowly missed the target from a free-kick.

The second-leg match is scheduled to take place in Morocco on October 20 at the Stade Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca for the right to face either Etoile Sahel or Al Ahly in the final.