Usman Khawaja: Opponents' racial abuse when I was a kid made me support anyone but Australia

Australia Test batsman Usman Khawaja has said being racially abused when he was growing up in Sydney led him to support other countries rather than back Australian sports teams.

The Pakistan-born 30-year-old said in a blog post that racial abuse was widespread on the playing field during his junior days and blamed it for curtailing the sporting ambitions of a number of his overseas-born friends.

"Getting sledged by opposition players and their parents was the norm," Khawaja wrote on the PlayersVoice website. "Some of them said it just quietly enough for only me to hear. It still hurt, but I would never show it. Most of the time it was when I scored runs.

"Some parents take things too seriously. It is for this reason why so many of my friends, most of whom were born outside Australia, didn't support Australia in sporting contests. I didn't either. Especially in cricket. It was either West Indies, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka. Anyone else."

The first Muslim to play Test cricket for Australia, Khawaja has scored 1,728 runs in his 24 Tests at an average of 45.47, and is likely to be selected at No3 for the forthcoming Ashes series against England.

