Usman replaces Amir in Pakistan ODI squad

With Mohammad Amir ruled out due to a shin injury, Pakistan have offered uncapped Usman Khan a chance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Amir sustained a right shin injury during the second Test in Dubai on Saturday that ruled him out of contention for the five ODI matches in United Arab Emirates.

Left-arm paceman Usman has been given a chance to shine in the 50-over format in his stead, despite taking just one wicket in four Twenty20 internationals - he bowled Tamim Iqbal in the third T20 against a World XI.

However, Usman took figures of 5-46 as Habib Bank hammered Rawalpindi in Pakistan's first-class competition this month.

The ODI series begins on October 13 in Dubai.