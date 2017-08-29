USMNT center-back competition wide open heading into World Cup qualifiers

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — When asked on Monday about whether the U.S. national team had some concerns regarding its central defense, Bruce Arena sounded genuinely surprised by the question. The loss of regular starter John Brooks to injury a week ago wasn't good news, but as the coach made clear, the U.S. isn't lacking for center-back options.

Veteran starter Geoff Cameron is in the squad, and is expected to anchor the defense against Costa Rica and Honduras in the coming days. But Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream, Matt Besler and Matt Hedges are all in the running for starting roles after having earned starts at different points this summer.

"I think we have five center backs in camp. We're in a good spot," Arena said. "Out of those five center backs, three of them were in the Gold Cup and the other two played the last time around so we’re in good shape there I think."

The Cameron-Brooks center-back tandem is widely regarded as the U.S. team's first-choice pairing, but Arena has used it just once in four World Cup qualifiers this year, and just twice all year. Arena has made full use of the U.S. team's center-back pool since taking over for Jurgen Klinsmann last fall, and his liberal use of central-defense options have helped instill confidence among the contenders for playing time, who all know they could get the call to start in the next week.

"I think Bruce has shown, even going back to the March friendlies, that there’s competition (at center back)," Ream said. "Even when [John Brooks] is in there’s competition. He’s not afraid to shuffle the pack and change things up and choose pairings that he sees as the optimal pairing for that match depending on what the strikers are doing, or the team as a whole that we’re playing."

Gonzalez had been a question mark for the upcoming qualifiers as recently as a week ago, but recovered from an undisclosed injury in time to start for Pachuca last weekend, clearing the way for his inclusion in the U.S. qualifying squad. Arena made it clear he has no concerns about Gonzalez's readiness to contribute.

Gonzalez is a leading candidate to start in one or both of the upcoming qualifiers, but Ream and Besler have both shown well at different parts of the summer. There is also the question of whether Ream or Besler might be a better fit next to Cameron because of the fact they are both left-footed central defenders. Arena downplayed that aspect of his options, though his track record of lineup selections suggests it does play a factor in his choices.

