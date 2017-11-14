USMNT to open 2018 with Bosnia & Herzegovina friendly

The U.S. national team will welcome the European side to Southern California for a January friendly

The U.S. men's national team will open 2018 with a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 28 in Carson, California, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.

No announcement has been made on who will coach the U.S. for the match at StubHub Center in suburban Los Angeles. Dave Sarachan will lead the U.S. on an interim basis for a friendly against Portugal on Tuesday, and a permanent hire isn't expected until after the U.S. Soccer presidential election in February.

A youthful roster is expected for the annual January camp, which will go on as planned despite the U.S. team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The U.S. roster is expected to mostly feature MLS players because the match does not fall during a FIFA window.

The U.S. will be meeting Bosnia & Herzegovina for the second time after a Jozy Altidore hat trick led the Americans to a 4-3 win in August 2013 in Sarajevo.