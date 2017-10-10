USMNT TEAM NEWS: Pulisic in starting lineup for USA against Trinidad & Tobago

Christian Pulisic has been named to the U.S. national team starting XI against Trinidad & Tobago, despite suffering a calf injury in last Friday's win over Panama.

After a training session Monday, the 19-year-old wouldn't definitely say he would play in the potential World Cup-clinching qualifying match at Ato Boldon Stadium.

Bruce Arena named an unchanged starting lineup, going with the same 11 players that dismantled Panama 4-0 last Friday.