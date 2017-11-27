Valencia's Guedes to undergo foot surgery

The winger played in his side's 1-1 draw with La Liga leaders Barcelona but he will go under the knife to prevent further damage to his left foot

Valencia attacker Goncalo Guedes will undergo surgery on Monday to stabilise a stress injury in the fifth metatarsal of his left foot.

Guedes played in Valencia's dramatic 1-1 draw with La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday but the Portuguese star will go under the knife to prevent further damage.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation since joining Valencia from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.

Guedes has scored three goals and claimed five assists to help Valencia make an unbeaten start to the campaign in second position, four points adrift of Barca.

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay will also undergo an MRI scan after suffering a side injury at home to Barca.

Garay, 31, was forced from the field with four minutes remaining.