Valencia and Atletico Madrid ready to test Manchester United's resolve over Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera has seen his chances limited at Manchester United this season: Manchester United

Valencia and Atletico Madrid are both planning moves for Ander Herrera, as they monitor his situation at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has been one of Jose Mourinho's most trusted players since the Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, and often charged with carrying out the manager's most specific tactical instructions, but he has recently received less playing time since the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

Mourinho has also more often paired the Serbian with Marouane Fellaini, rather than Herrera.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the United boss wants to make signings in January, but has been told funds will be limited, and he will likely have to sell before he boys.

One of his targets is also Carlos Soler from Valencia, so the Spanish club would look to discuss Herrera if United came in for Soler with a serious approach.

They would face competition from Atletico Madrid, however, as Diego Simeone admires the midfielder's industry.

