Valencia launch bizarre attack on 'fake fans'

Meriton, the mother company of the Liga side, have launched a scathing attack on sections of the club's supporters for not backing them

Valencia have issued a bizarre statement slamming their "fake fans" and blamed them for the club's troubles over the last two years.

Under Marcelino this season, Valencia have been tremendous in La Liga and look like genuine title challengers, having collected 27 points from 11 matches.

But it was not so long ago that the club appeared to be in a mess, as they threatened to get embroiled in a relegation battle last season, before eventually finishing in a fairly modest 12th place and offloading numerous high-earning players who were failing to justify their wages.

Cesare Prandelli underperformed as coach, while Jesus Garcia Pitarch – their sporting director – came under significant criticism, eventually leading to both leaving the club.

Yet, with everything seemingly going well at the Mestalla, out of the blue Valencia have made the decision to slam those whom they label "fake fans" for criticising the club when things were not so smooth.

The statement read: "Since Meriton [Valencia's mother company] took control of Valencia (VCF), a number of 'fake fans' from different sectors have tried to dominate the news about VCF and have sold false news and lies to our true followers.

"These 'false fans' are noisy and motivated by their own interests, not by VCF, and certainly not by the interests of the real fans, who make up the silent majority.

"Through a series of editorials, we will explain to our true fans the truth about how Meriton saved this club from the almost irreparable damage caused by previous efforts and has led to its successful current situation.

"In the pre-Meriton era, misplaced egos, mismanagement and mistakes made by previous managers gradually led to this club to serious problems; extremely high debts, an unfinished stadium more than a decade old, fiscal problems, fines from the EU.