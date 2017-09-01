Valencia send Medran to Alaves on loan

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Medran has joined Deportivo Alaves on loan from fellow LaLiga outfit Valencia.

The midfielder, who started his career at Real Madrid, was in the Valencia team for their 1-0 home win over Las Palmas on the opening weekend of the new LaLiga season.

But after Medran was an unused sub in Valencia's 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend, the 23-year-old has headed out on loan to Alaves.

Medran started 10 Liga games for Valencia last season and he joins fellow new signings including Bojan, Burgui, Nando, Rodrigo Ely and Enzo Zidane at Mendizorrotza.