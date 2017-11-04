Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record

The unstoppable Che moved within a point of Barcelona with another convincing victory, marking their best-ever winning streak in the league

Valencia have started the season in phenomenal form and set a new club record by winning a seventh La Liga match in succession on Saturday.

Marcelino's side overcame Leganes 3-0 at Mestalla thanks to goals from Dani Parejo, Rodrigo Moreno and Santi Mina - the latter winning and converting a penalty within four minutes of replacing Simone Zaza.

Victory put Valencia one point adrift of leaders Barcelona, who take on Sevilla at Camp Nou later on Saturday, and extended their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Los Che won just one of their first four LaLiga matches, though they secured draws against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in that span, before surging up the table.