Valencia vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Valencia will host Barcelona in a top-of-the-table clash in La Liga on Sunday evening.

Barca have had a superb start to the campaign under new coach Ernesto Valverde and sit top of the table with 34 points from 12 games.

Their closest rivals are not Real Madrid, though, but Valencia, who trail the Blaugrana by four points coming into this meeting at Mestalla.

Game Valencia vs Barcelona Date Sunday, November 26 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football or by stream via Sky Go.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.