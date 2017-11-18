Valiant Scotland fall short against clinical All Blacks

Scotland held their own during a demanding Test at home to New Zealand, who proved deadly on the break to avoid an upset at Murrayfield.

New Zealand held off a battered and bruised Scotland to earn a hard-fought 22-17 victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Codie Taylor and Damian McKenzie took advantage of a series of injuries suffered by an already depleted Scotland team to force two tries in a five-minute spell early in the second half in Edinburgh.

The hosts valiantly fought back to score through Jonny Gray, as the All Blacks were twice reduced to 14 men in the second half, with Sam Cane and Wyatt Crockett both sent to the sin bin.

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Cheika fumes as England claim controversial win over Wallabies

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Pumas finish strongly to see off Italy

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Amos try the difference as Wales labour to Georgia win

New Zealand still managed conjure up a brilliant third try, scored in the 67th minute by Beauden Barrett, who converted his own score.

Scotland were not finished, though - Stuart Hogg's perfectly weighted kick releasing Tommy Seymour to break and set up Huw Jones for a 78th-minute score that Russell converted.

And Hogg even had one last chance to draw or snatch the win right at the death, Barrett tackling him into touch with the final play of the game, as Scotland's wait for a first Test victory over the southern hemisphere heavyweights continues.

Steve Hansen's powerhouse team, who defeated France last time out, now turn their attention to a Test against Wales in Cardiff next weekend, when Scotland play host to the Wallabies.

Despite being without prop WP Nel and back row Ryan Wilson, it was the hosts who made the faster start against a strong All Blacks XV.

Scotland were rewarded for their early pressure in the sixth minute when Waisake Naholo went in off his feet at the breakdown to give away a penalty that Finn Russell kicked.